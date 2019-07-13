UGC NET 2019: NTA result released, check @ntanet.nic.in

The National Testing agency (NTA) released the results for UGC-NET exams on the official website soon. Candidates can visit the official website — ntanet.nic.in to check their score once it is released.

The NTA conducted the exam for the position of 'Assistant Professor' or for 'Junior Research Fellowship' in Universities across India.

The exam was conducted between 20 June 2019 and 26 June 2019. More than 6,81,718 candidates had appeared for the Computer Based Test (CBT).

How to check UGC-NET result 2019:

Step 1. Log on to the official website — ntanet.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the link ' View Result- UGC NET June 2019'

Step 3. Enter the application number/ roll number.

Step 4. Enter the Date of Birth.

Step 5. Enter the security pin.

Step 6. click on submit.

The National Testing Agency released the question paper and responses of candidates appearing for UGC-NET exams on June 29.

There will be no revaluation of the NTA UGC-NET exam result, NTA has reported.