UGC-NET 2022: NTA to conduct exams in June, all you need to know

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the University Grants Commission (UGC)-National Eligibility Test (NET) 2022 Exam for the merged cycles of December 2021 and June 2022 in the month of June. UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar informed on Sunday that the exams will be conducted in the first or second week of June this year.

"For the merged cycles of December 2021 and June 2022, the next UGC-NET will be conducted in first/second week of June 2022. The exact schedule will be announced once NTA finalizes the dates," he tweeted from his official Twitter handle.

Read | UGC NET 2021 Result ANNOUNCED: Website to check score, direct link

However, the date of the UGC-NET 2022 exam has not been disclosed yet. The exact schedule will be announced once NTA finalises the dates. Candidates who wish to apply for the UGC NET 2022 exam are advised to visit the official UGC NET website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Once the UGC NET 2022 schedule is released for the cycles of December 2021 and June 2022 by NTA, candidates will be able to register themselves for the exam on the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The UGC-NET Exam is conducted twice every year.

But due to the Covid-19 pandemic, UGC decided to merge the cycles of the exam and conduct it once a year. The UGC National Eligibility Test is conducted every year to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the Eligibility of Assistant Professorship, Junior Research Fellowship or both in various Indian Universities and Colleges.