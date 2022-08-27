UGC declares 21 'fake universities' in India, maximum in Delhi followed by Uttar Pradesh, check full list

File Photo

The University Grants Commission, on Friday, declared 21 universities as "fake" and not empowered to confer any degree, the majority of which are in Delhi followed by Uttar Pradesh. As many as eight institutions from Delhi have been named on the list of self-styled and unrecognised institutions.

List of institutions flagged as non-recognised in Delhi

All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences

Commercial University Ltd

United Nations University

Vocational University

ADR-Centric Juridical University

Indian Institution of Science and Engineering

Viswakarma Open University for Self-employment

Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya

After Delhi, the second highest number of fake universities have been found in Uttar Pradesh (4).

Here is the list

Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith

National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (open university)

Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad

Among other universities on the list are Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society (Karnataka), St John's University (Kerala), Raja Arabic University (Nagpur), Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine and Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research (Kolkata), Nababharat Shiksha Parishad and North Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology (Odisha), Shree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education (Puducherry) and Christ New Testament Deemed University (Andhra Pradesh).

The University Grants Commission Act, 1956; under Section 22 stipulated that the right of conferring or granting degrees shall be exercised only by a University established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, a Provincial Act or a State Act, or an institution deemed to be a University under Section 3 or an institution specially empowered by an Act of Parliament to confer or grant degrees.

According to the Commission, Section 23 of the UGC Act prohibits using the word 'University' by any institution other than a university established as stated above.