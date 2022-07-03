UGC CSIR NET Exam 2022: Notification expected soon at csirnet.nta.ac.in

UGC CSIR NET 2022 | Photo: PTI

UGC CSIR NET 2022 exam is scheduled to be held in September and all the details regarding the same will be published on the official website. Candidates willing to enrol for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test (CSIR NET) 2022 examination are advised to keep checking the official website– csirnet.nta.ac.in for updates.



CSIR HRDG on Monday tweeted: “The upcoming CSIR-UGC-NET exam will be conducted in association with @DG_NTA in the month of September 2022. Exact details and schedule will be shared in due course.”

NTA is expected to release the CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam schedule and details on the official website. This is to be duly noted, NTA will conduct CSIR UGC NET 2022 in computer-based test, CBT mode.

NTA conducts the joint CSIR UGC NET test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges. Online applications for JRF/NET are invited twice a year and the last CSIR UGC NET 2022 session was conducted on January 29 and February 15, 16, and 17, 2022.

NTA organises the national level fellowship exam for four basic subjects — Physical Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Chemical Sciences and Life Sciences. CSIR NET exams for some subjects are conducted in different shifts and each shift has a different question paper.

