UGC advises students to not take admission in MPhil says, "It's not recognised degree anymore"

the University Grants Commission directed the students not to be admitted to an M.Phil degree as it is not a recognised degree anymore.

After a few universities invited fresh applications for the M.Phil (Master of Philosophy) program, the University Grants Commission directed the students not to be admitted to an M.Phil degree as it is not a recognised degree anymore.

The Commission released the official notice on Tuesday after a few universities invited fresh applications for the program. "It has come to the notice of the UGC that a few Universities are inviting fresh applications for M.Phil. degree is not a recognised degree. The Regulation No 14 of the UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of PhD Degree) Regulations 2022 clearly states that higher Educational Institutions shall not offer M.Phill. program," the UGC said in its notice.

"In this regard, it is informed that the UGC has framed the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of PhD Degree) Regulations 2022 which has been published in the Gazette of India on November 7, 2022," the Commission added.

The Commission further requested the universities to take immediate steps to stop the admissions to the M.Phil program.

Read: Delhi reports first case of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1, active tally reaches over 35

"The Universities, therefore, are requested to take immediate steps to stop admissions to the M.Phil program for the 2023-24 academic year. Further, students are advised not to be admitted in the M.Phil Program," the UGC said in its notice.