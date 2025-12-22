FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
EDUCATION

UGC adds 3 institutes to list of FAKE universities; check all names here

Earlier, UGC released a list of 22 fake universities operating across India.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Dec 22, 2025, 09:31 PM IST

UGC adds 3 institutes to list of FAKE universities; check all names here
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has termed three more institutions as ‘fake universities’. The commission has warned students, parents and teachers against taking admission in them. The higher education regulator said that any degree or diploma issued by these institutes will be invalid for higher education and government jobs. These institutions are National Backward Krushi Vidypeeth in Maharashtra, Sarva Bharatiya Shiksha Peeth in Karnataka and National Institute of Management Solution, Delhi.

What UGC said

In its official notification, UGC said, "This has come to the notice of UGC that National Backward Krushi Vidypeeth, Tadwal, Tal Akkalkot, District-Solapur, Maharshtra is awarding degrees in violation of UGC Act,1956. The UGC has included its name in the UGC list of Fake Universities. It is informed that National Backward Krushi Vidypeeth is neither recognized by UGC under Section 2(f) / Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956 nor approved by AICTE and any other statutory body."

UGC fake university list

The commission has added the above three institutes to its official list of fake universities available on the UGC website. This development comes weeks after the UGC released a list of 22 fake universities operating across India. According to the state-wise data, Delhi topped the list with 10 such institutions, followed by Uttar Pradesh with four.

Delhi - 10
UP - 4
Andhra Pradesh - 2
Kerala - 2
West Bengal - 2
Maharashtra - 2
Puducherry - 2 
Haryana - 1

Check the full list of fake universities HERE

