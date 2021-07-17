UGC academic calendar 2021 released, check detailed exam guidelines, notification here

University Grants Commission (UGC) has released the guidelines for exams and academic calendar on July 16. As per the guidelines, the admissions process for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes is likely to begin from next month. Candidates can check the official notice available on the official website of UGC on ugc.ac.in.

“The provisions as contained in the guidelines issued earlier as mentioned above apply for the current academic session 2020-21. Further, the terminal semester/ final year exam be compulsorily conducted in offline/online mode by no later than August 31, 2021 following the prescribed protocols/guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” notice mentions.

As per the guidelines, all the universities and colleges are directed to complete the admission process for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes by September 30. The classes for the first semester will begin on or before October 1. The last date to fill the vacant seats is October 31.

“Higher Education Institutions may plan for classes, breaks, the conduct of examinations, semester break, etc. during the period October 1, 2021 to July 31, 2022 following necessary protocols/guidelines/directions/advisories issued by the Central/State Governments and competent authorities from time to time, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the document further reads.

UGC Academic Calendar 2021

Completion of UG/PG admission process: September 30, 2021

Commencement of UG/PG classes: October 1, 2021

Semester Break ends: July 31, 2022

Commencement of next academic session: August 1, 2022