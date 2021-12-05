UCIL Recruitment 2021: Few days left to apply for various posts – Check eligibility, last date and selection process

UCIL Recruitment 2021: Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) is inviting applications for Foreman (Mining) posts. Interested candidates can apply in the prescribed format by sending the application form to the Gen.Manager (Inst./Pers.&IRs./CP). This recruitment drive will fill 16 posts in the organisation.

The hiring will be on a contract basis for one year. The last date to apply is December 15. Application format can be downloaded from the official website, uraniumcorp.in.

UCIL Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Posts: Foreman (Mining)

No. of Vacancy: 16 Posts

Remuneration: Rs 46,020

UCIL Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have a diploma in Mining and Mine Surveying and possess a Foreman/ Second Class/ First Class Certificate of Competency (unrestricted) for underground metalliferous mines from DGMS with a minimum of five years of experience in underground metalliferous mines after obtaining the diploma.

UCIL Recruitment 2021: How to Apply:

Eligible candidates can apply by to the Gen.Manager(Inst./Pers.&IRs./CP) at Gen.Manager (Inst./Pers.&IRs./CP) Uranium Corporation of India Limited, (A Government of India Enterprise) P.O. Jaduguda Mines, Distt.- Singhbhum East, JHARKHAND-832102 on or before December 15, 2021. Application Format can be downloaded from uraniumcorp.in.

UCIL Recruitment 2021: Selection Process: The selection will be done on the basis of the Interview.