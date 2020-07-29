Headlines

Education

Education

UBSE Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th Result 2020 to be declared soon @ubse.uk.gov.in; check here

BSE 10th and 12th board examination results 2020 to be declared soon at the official website of the board -- ubse.uk.gov.in by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE)


Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 29, 2020, 10:02 AM IST

Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is going to declare the UBSE Class 10th and Class 12th board examination results 2020 soon at the official website of the board -- ubse.uk.gov.in. The UBSE Uttarakhand Class 10th and 12th results are scheduled to be declared at 11 AM while interested students can get their scores at the website ubse.uk.gov.in.

Earlier, the Director of School Education RK Kunwar, while speaking to the media confirmed that the results were expected to release by mid-August but will be declared in July itself.

Here's how to check UBSE 10th and 12th Result 2020 online

  1. Visit the official site of UBSE at ubse.uk.gov.in.
     
  2. Click on UBSE Result 2020 link available on the home page.
     
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the roll number and other details.
     
  4. Your result will be displayed on the screen.
     
  5. Check the result and download the page.
     
  6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

 

The class 10 and class 12 Board exams were scheduled to take place in March, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic lockdown across the nation, the exams were disrupted.

As a result of that, the remaining exams got conducted between July 15 to July 20. While some students were unable to attend the examination posts due to lockdown, as they live in areas that were then identified as containment zones. 

