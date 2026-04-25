UBSE UK Board Result 2026: Uttarakhand Class 10 and 12 results announced at ubse.uk.gov.in, check how to download scorecard

UBSE has declared UK Board 10th and 12th Results 2026 on April 25 at 10 AM.

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education has officially released the UK Board Result 2026 for both Class 10 and Class 12 on April 25 at around 10 AM. The announcement was made during a press conference attended by state education minister Dhan Singh Rawat and board officials.

Following the declaration, result links were activated on the official websites, allowing students to access their scores online. Candidates can now check their marks using their roll numbers.

Where to Check UK Board Results

Students can view their results on the official portals of the board and government result platforms. The key websites include:

ubse.uk.gov.in uaresults.nic.in ubse.co.in/result/ results.digilocker.gov.in

These platforms are hosting the Class 10 and Class 12 results for 2026.

Multiple Ways to Access Scores

Apart from the official websites, students also have alternative options to check their results. The board has enabled SMS-based result access as well as availability through DigiLocker, making it easier for students in areas with limited internet connectivity.

How to Check Results Online

To check the 10th, 12th Result 2026 UK Board online, the students need to follow the easy steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website of the UBSE at ubse.uk.gov.in or uaresults.nic.in. On the homepage, find and click on the ‘UK Board 10th Result 2026’ or ‘UK Board 12th Result 2026’ link. Enter your roll number and click on the 'Get Result'. Your UK Board result 2026 class 10/12 will appear on the screen.

In the end, do not forget to save your Uttarakhand board class 10/12 result 2026 for temporary references.

Important Update for Students

The release of results marks a significant academic milestone for thousands of students across Uttarakhand. Authorities have advised candidates to carefully verify their details and keep a copy of the online result until official documents are issued.

The board is expected to continue supporting students through counselling and further admission guidance after the announcement of results.