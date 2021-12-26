Union Bank of India Specialist Officers Recruitment 2022: Apply for 25 posts at unionbankofindia.co.in - Details here

Union Bank of India (UBI) is inviting applications for 25 Executive/Specialist Officers/Domain Expert Vacancy. The last date to apply is January 7, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, unionbankofindia.co.in.

Union Bank of India Specialist Officers Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Specialist Officers/Domain Expert

No. of Vacancy: 25

Position Name UBI Recruitment 2022 Details

Digital Team

Senior Manager (Digital): 01

Manager (Digital): 01

Analytics Team

Manager – Data Scientist: 02

Manager – Data Analyst: 02

Manager – Statistician: 02

Manager – Database Administrator: 01

Economist Team

Senior Manager (Economist): 02

Manager (Economist): 02

Research Team

Senior Manager (Industry Research): 02

Manager (Industry Research): 02

API Management Team

Senior Manager (API): 02

Manager (API): 02

Digital Lending & Fin tech Team

Senior Manager (Digital Lending & Fin-tech): 02

Manager (Digital Lending & Fin-tech): 02

Application Fee: Pay application fee using through online Net banking/Debit card/Credit card etc.

For General/EWS/OBC Candidates: 800/-

For SC/ST/PWBD Candidates: 150/-

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website unionbankofindia.co.in from December 18, 2021, to January 07, 2022.

Call letter for interview: Intimation/ call letter for interview will be sent by email or will be uploaded on Bank's website. No hard copy will be sent.

UBI Specialist Officers Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: December 18, 2021

Last date for online application submission: January 07, 2022

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Shortlisting and interviews.

UBI Specialist Officers Recruitment 2022 notification: unionbankofindia.co.in/Notification