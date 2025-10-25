FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
EDUCATION

'Tumhari aukaat kya hai?': Once mocked by colleagues, Aarti Gupta, mother of two, silenced critics by cracking PCS exam with rank...

"Failure will never overtake you if your determination to succeed is strong enough", they say. In this article, we are going to walk you through the journey of a woman who proved these words to be true. Let's dive into details.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 25, 2025, 04:27 PM IST

'Tumhari aukaat kya hai?': Once mocked by colleagues, Aarti Gupta, mother of two, silenced critics by cracking PCS exam with rank...
Officer Aarti Gupta
"Failure will never overtake you if your determination to succeed is strong enough", they say. In this article, we are going to walk you through the journey of a woman who proved these words to be true. Aarti Gupta, who dreamt of clearing the Provincial Civil Service (PCS) exam, went through countless hardships. Despite setbacks and failures, Aarti cracked the exam and fulfilled her dreams, inspiring others. 

Who is Aarti Gupta?

A native of Uttar Pradesh's Raibareilly, Aarti Gupta studied at a Hindi medium school. Her mother was a teacher, and she was the eldest among three siblings. After completing her school, she opted for the BTC course. During the annual festival of BTC, she met District Magistrate Amrita Soni, who inspired her to pursue civil services. However, due to the lack of guidance, Aarti joined as a primary teacher. 

During this time, she got married and embraced motherhood after giving birth to two children. According to Aarti, while scrolling Facebook, she checked out a profile of her friend who was then working as a doctor in Germany. She got motivated and decided to chase her long-forgotten dream of cracking the civil service exam. 

Without coaching, Aarti started preparing for the PCS exam. During this time, she came across an unpleasant incident that changed her perspective. At the school where she was employed as a teacher, she was taunted by her fellow teachers. She was not allowed to participate in an event, and a colleague told her, "Tumhari aukaat kya hai (What status do you have)?

Balancing household with preparations

Balancing motherhood with exam preparations, Aarti Gupta continued her studies. In 2018, she cleared the Prelims but failed to crack the mains exam. Next, she moved to Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar and resumed her preparations. In 2020, the moment came for Aarti as she cleared the PCS exam with rank 12. 

 

