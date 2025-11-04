Tamil Nadu 10th 12th Board EXAM 2025 DATESHEET: TN SSLC, Plus Two exams timetable released at dge.tn.gov.in

Bihar Election 2025: How parties ignore caste survey result, stick to old social equations?
EDUCATION
The Directorate of General Education, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) has released the datesheet for Tamil Nadu class 10th, 12th board exams 2026 today (November 4). Tamil Nadu board exam dates 2026 were announced by the State education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in a press conference today.
According to the timetable, the Tamil Nadu Class 10 exams are scheduled to be conducted from March 11 to April 6, while the Class 12 exams will be held from March 2 to March 26, 2026. The detailed schedule is available on the official website at dge.tn.gov.in.
Tamil Nadu 10th and 12th board exams will be held at centres across the state under the supervision of the Directorate of Government Examinations. Students appearing for Classes 10 and 12 can check the subject-wise dates carefully and plan their preparation accordingly.
The timings For both SSLC and Plus Two exams will be from 10 am to 1.15 pm. Students will get 10 minutes to read the question paper from 10 am to 10.10 am, followed by a five-minute verification period. Writing time will start at 10.15 am and continue till 1.15 pm.