Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

TSPSC Group 3 Recruitment 2023 registration from 1365 vacancies begins tomorrow: Eligibility, salary, and more here

TSPSC Group 3 Recruitment 2023 application process to hire 1365 candidates will begin tomorrow at www.tspsc.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 03:47 PM IST

TSPSC Group 3 Recruitment 2023 registration from 1365 vacancies begins tomorrow: Eligibility, salary, and more here
TSPSC Group 3 Recruitment 2023 | Photo: PTI

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will start the application process for Group 3 posts tomorrow (January 24). The TSPSC Group 3 Recruitment 2023 drive is being conducted to hire a total of 1365 candidates. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post online through the official website-- www.tspsc.gov.in, once the link is activated. 

The TSPSC Group 3 recruitment 2023 application process will begin on January 25th and will end on February 23. 

“Detailed Notification with breakup of vacancies, age, scale of pay, Community, Educational qualifications and other detailed instructions will be available on Commission’s Website (https://www.tspsc.gov.in) from 24/01/2023”, reads the official notification.

Read: OSSSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for over 7400 Nursing Officer posts at osssc.gov.in, check salary, selection process

TSPSC Group III recruitment 2023: How to apply

  • Go to the official website at tspsc.gov.in
  • Click on ‘New Registration OTR’ and complete the candidate registration
  • Fill up the application form
  • Upload documents, and pay the fee
  • Keep a copy of the same for future reference.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Take cues from Suhana Khan to ace wedding season in style
In Pics: Saraswatichandra star Shiny Doshi sets internet on fire with her sexy photos
Pathaan star Deepika Padukone unveils FIFA World Cup trophy with former Spanish player Iker Casillas
Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door to break cover at Auto Expo 2023 this week, check details
In pics: Hansika Motwani-Sohael Khaturiya tie the knot in dreamy ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
WATCH: Unruly passenger harasses cabin crew on SpiceJet flight at Delhi Airport, deboarded
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.