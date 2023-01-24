TSPSC Group 3 Recruitment 2023 registration from 1365 vacancies begins tomorrow: Eligibility, salary, and more here

TSPSC Group 3 Recruitment 2023 | Photo: PTI

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will start the application process for Group 3 posts tomorrow (January 24). The TSPSC Group 3 Recruitment 2023 drive is being conducted to hire a total of 1365 candidates. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post online through the official website-- www.tspsc.gov.in, once the link is activated.

The TSPSC Group 3 recruitment 2023 application process will begin on January 25th and will end on February 23.

“Detailed Notification with breakup of vacancies, age, scale of pay, Community, Educational qualifications and other detailed instructions will be available on Commission’s Website (https://www.tspsc.gov.in) from 24/01/2023”, reads the official notification.

TSPSC Group III recruitment 2023: How to apply