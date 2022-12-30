TSPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy for 783 candidates, registration date and more

TSPSC Recruitment 2023 | Photo: PTI

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is looking for candidates to hire for various posts of Group- 2 services in the State of Telangana. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the official website of the Commission at tspsc.gov.in.

The online application process for TSPSC Recruitment 2023 will begin on January 18 and the last date to apply is February 16. The TSPSC Recruitment 2023 drive is being conducted to hire as many as 783 candidates.

TSPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2023: Vacancy

Municipal Commissioner Gr III in Municipal Administration Department: 11 posts

Assistant Commercial Tax Officer in Commissioner of State Taxes Department: 59 posts

Naib Tahsildar in Land Administration Department: 98 posts

Sub-Registrar Grade-II in Registration and Stamps Department: 14 posts

Assistant Registrar under the control of Commissioner for Co-operation and Registrar of Co-Operative Societies: 63 posts

Assistant Labour Officer in Commissioner of Labour Department: 09 posts

Mandal Panchayat Officer [Extension Officer] in Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department: 126 post

Prohibition and Excise Sub Inspector in Prohibition and Excise Department: 97 posts

Assistant Development Officer in Handlooms and Textiles Department: 38 posts

Assistant Section Officer in General Administration Department: 165 posts

Assistant Section Officer in Legislative Secretariat: 15 posts

Assistant Section Officer in Finance Department: 25 posts

Assistant Section Officer in Law Department: 07 posts

Assistant Section Officer in Telangana State Election Commission: 02 posts

District Probation Officer Gr-II in Juvenile Correctional Services and Welfare of Street Children Department: 11 posts

Assistant BC Development Officer in BC Welfare Department: 17 posts

Assistant Tribal Welfare Officer/Assistant Tribal Development Officer in Tribal Welfare Department: 09 posts

Assistant Social Welfare Officer/Assistant Scheduled Caste Development Officer in Scheduled Caste Development Department: 17 posts

TSPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2023: Eligibility

Municipal Commissioner Gr 3 in Municipal Administration Department: Must possess a Bachelor’s Degree from any University in India established or incorporated or Under a Central Act or a Provincial Act or a State Act or an Institution recognised by the University Grants Commission or any other equivalent qualification.

Naib Tahsildar in Land Administration Department: Shall possess a Degree from any University in India established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, State Act or an Institution recognised by the University Grants Commission.