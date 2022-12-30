TSPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy for 783 candidates, registration date and more

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 30, 2022, 07:21 PM IST
The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is looking for candidates to hire for various posts of Group- 2 services in the State of Telangana. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the official website of the Commission at tspsc.gov.in.
The online application process for TSPSC Recruitment 2023 will begin on January 18 and the last date to apply is February 16. The TSPSC Recruitment 2023 drive is being conducted to hire as many as 783 candidates.
TSPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2023: Vacancy
- Municipal Commissioner Gr III in Municipal Administration Department: 11 posts
- Assistant Commercial Tax Officer in Commissioner of State Taxes Department: 59 posts
- Naib Tahsildar in Land Administration Department: 98 posts
- Sub-Registrar Grade-II in Registration and Stamps Department: 14 posts
- Assistant Registrar under the control of Commissioner for Co-operation and Registrar of Co-Operative Societies: 63 posts
- Assistant Labour Officer in Commissioner of Labour Department: 09 posts
- Mandal Panchayat Officer [Extension Officer] in Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department: 126 post
- Prohibition and Excise Sub Inspector in Prohibition and Excise Department: 97 posts
- Assistant Development Officer in Handlooms and Textiles Department: 38 posts
- Assistant Section Officer in General Administration Department: 165 posts
- Assistant Section Officer in Legislative Secretariat: 15 posts
- Assistant Section Officer in Finance Department: 25 posts
- Assistant Section Officer in Law Department: 07 posts
- Assistant Section Officer in Telangana State Election Commission: 02 posts
- District Probation Officer Gr-II in Juvenile Correctional Services and Welfare of Street Children Department: 11 posts
- Assistant BC Development Officer in BC Welfare Department: 17 posts
- Assistant Tribal Welfare Officer/Assistant Tribal Development Officer in Tribal Welfare Department: 09 posts
- Assistant Social Welfare Officer/Assistant Scheduled Caste Development Officer in Scheduled Caste Development Department: 17 posts
TSPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2023: Eligibility
Municipal Commissioner Gr 3 in Municipal Administration Department: Must possess a Bachelor’s Degree from any University in India established or incorporated or Under a Central Act or a Provincial Act or a State Act or an Institution recognised by the University Grants Commission or any other equivalent qualification.
Naib Tahsildar in Land Administration Department: Shall possess a Degree from any University in India established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, State Act or an Institution recognised by the University Grants Commission.