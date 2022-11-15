Search icon
TPSC FSO Recruitment 2022: Answer key for written exam OUT at tspsc.gov.in

TPSC FSO answer key released at tspsc.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 07:08 PM IST

TSPSC FSO Recruitment 2022 | Photo: PTI

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) released the provisional answer key for the Food Safety Officer (FSO) exam 2022 on November 15 at the official website-- tspsc.gov.in. Candidates can check their TSPSC answer key 2022 using their Hall Ticket Number and TSPSC ID.

The TPSC FSO written examination 2022 was held on November 7. Candidates will be able to submit objections against the preliminary answer key between November 16 to November 20, till 5 pm.

“The candidates are instructed that they should attach the copies of the proofs from the sources quoted and websites mentioned as references, in the PDF format in the link provided. The sources quoted and websites mentioned will not be considered as references if they are not authentic or not official,” the notice said.

TSPSC FSO answer key 2022: How to check

  • Visit the official website-- tspsc.gov.in
  • Click on the link that reads, “FSO(06/2022) - Response Sheets with Preliminary Key”
  • Key in your login details
  • TSPSC FSO answer key will appear on the screen
  • Download and take a printout.
