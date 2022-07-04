TS PGCET 2022 exam: last date to apply postponed till July 10, details

TS PGCET 2022 | Photo: PTI

The last date to apply for the TS PGCET 2022 exam has been extended once again by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE. Candidates willing to apply for TS PGET can still register by July 10 on pgcet.tsche.ac.in. Earlier, the last date to apply for TS PGCET 2022 was extended to June 30

TS PGCET 2022 – How to apply

Visit the official website – pgcet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link which reads 'Application Fee Payment’

After submitting the fee, fill in the application form

Upload all documents and submit the form

Download and take a printout of the same for future references.



Candidates will need to pay an application fee of Rs 1000 to apply for the TS PGCET 2022. The payment can be done online through modes such as credit card, Debit Card or Net Banking. The PGCET 2022 exam date has been set for July 29 and will conclude on August 1.

TS PGCET is an entrance exam which is conducted for candidates who wish to seek admission into Regular PG Courses in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Pharmacy Graduate level Pharm-D in the Colleges of Education in Telangana State. PGCET is conducted by Osmania University on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education.

