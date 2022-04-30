TSLPRB Telangana Police Recruitment 2022: New vacancies announced for 614 Prohibition and Excise Constable posts

File photo

TSLPRB Telangana Police Recruitment 2022: Telangana State level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) is inviting applications for 614 Prohibition and Excise Constable posts. The last date to apply is May 20, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, tslprb.in.

Telangana Police Excise Constable Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Prohibition & Excise Constable in Excise Department

No. of Vacancy: 614

Pay Scale: 24280 – 72850/-

Telangana Police Excise Constable Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidates must have passed Intermediate or its equivalent examination recognised by the State Government.

Age Limit: 18 to 22 years

Application Fee: Pay examination fee through Credit/Debit card/Internet Banking.

For SC/ ST category of Telangana: 400/-

For all other candidates: 800/-

How to Apply: Interested Candidates may apply online through the official website, tslprb.in.

Telangana Police Excise Constable Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: May 02, 2022

Last date for online application submission: May 20, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee: May 20, 2022

Telangana Police Excise Constable Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on a preliminary written test, physical efficiency test and physical measurement and final written examination.