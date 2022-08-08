TSLPRB Recruitment 2022: Exam dates rescheduled, details here

TSLPRB recruitment 2022 | Photo: Pixabay

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has rescheduled the preliminary exam for various posts. The new dates for the TSLPRB recruitment 2022 exam can be checked at tslprb.in.

“Due to Logistics and other Administrative issues that are being countenanced by our Associates, the conduct of Preliminary Written Test for the Posts of SCT PCs (Civil) and/or equivalent Posts, Transport Constables and Prohibition & Excise Constables is rescheduled with a delay of 7 days and it will now be held on 28th August 2022 (Sunday) from 10 am to 1 pm throughout the State.” reads the official press note.

The TSLPRB Recruitment 2022 exam is being conducted to hire candidates for SCT PC civil and transport constables and prohibition and excise Constables posts.

The exam for the posts will now be conducted on August 28 from 10 am to 1 pm throughout the state. Earlier the exam was scheduled to be conducted on August 21, 2022. The prelims exam now has been postponed by 7 days.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 16,929 vacancies out of which 15644 are for the post of SCT PC civil and/or equivalent posts, 63 are for the post of transport Constable and 614 are for the post of prohibition and excise Constable.



