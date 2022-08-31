TSLPRB Constable Answer Key 2022 release at tslprb.in, know steps to check

File Photo

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board, TSLPRB Constable Answer Key 2022 has been released online on the official website. Candidates will be able to download the TS Police Constable Answer Key 2022 online at www.tslprb.in.

It was announced via an official notice that the TSLPRB Constable Answer Key 2022 has been released. Candidates are informed that along with the TS Police Constable Answer key, the link to raise objections has also been activated.

Candidates will also be able to raise objections on the Telangana Police Constable Answer Key till September 2, 2022, starting from 8 am today - August 31, 2022. Candidates would require their TSLPRB Constable Hall Tickets to raise objections.

READ | DHE to release SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022 First Merit on September 7 at samsodisha.gov.in

TSLPRB Constable Answer Key 2022 OUT NOW: Steps to check

Step 1: Candidates must visit the official website of Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board - www.tslprb.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'PWT Preliminary Answer key' link on the homepage.

Step 3:A new page will now open with the TS Police Constable Answer Key PDF.

Step 4: Scroll and carefully cross-check your answers.

Step 5: Raise objections on the same starting today, if any.

TSLPRB or TS Police Constable 2022 Answer key is for the exam that was conducted on August 28, 2022. Over 6 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. The final answer key and TS Police Constable Results will be declared later.