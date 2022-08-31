Search icon
TSLPRB Constable Answer Key 2022 release at tslprb.in, know steps to check

Candidates will also be able to raise objections on the Telangana Police Constable Answer Key till September 2, 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 12:16 PM IST

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board, TSLPRB Constable Answer Key 2022 has been released online on the official website. Candidates will be able to download the TS Police Constable Answer Key 2022 online at www.tslprb.in. 

It was announced via an official notice that the TSLPRB Constable Answer Key 2022 has been released. Candidates are informed that along with the TS Police Constable Answer key, the link to raise objections has also been activated.

TS Police Constable Answer Key 2022: Download the PDF link here 

Candidates will also be able to raise objections on the Telangana Police Constable Answer Key till September 2, 2022, starting from 8 am today - August 31, 2022. Candidates would require their TSLPRB Constable Hall Tickets to raise objections.

TSLPRB Constable Answer Key 2022 OUT NOW: Steps to check 

Step 1: Candidates must visit the official website of Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board - www.tslprb.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'PWT Preliminary Answer key' link on the homepage. 

Step 3:A new page will now open with the TS Police Constable Answer Key PDF.

Step 4: Scroll and carefully cross-check your answers. 

Step 5: Raise objections on the same starting today, if any.

TSLPRB or TS Police Constable 2022 Answer key is for the exam that was conducted on August 28, 2022. Over 6 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. The final answer key and TS Police Constable Results will be declared later.

