Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

TS DOST Counselling 2022 seat allotment result OUT at dost.cgg.gov.in: Important details here

TS DOST Counselling seat allotment result has been declared at dost.cgg.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 03:12 PM IST

TS DOST Counselling 2022 seat allotment result OUT at dost.cgg.gov.in: Important details here
TS DOST 2022 seat allotment result | Photo: PTI

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has declared the DOST (Degree Online Services, Telangana) seat allotment result at the official website-- dost.cgg.gov.in. As many as 11,602 candidates have been allotted seats in the special drive phase, as per TSCHE. 

The last date for candidates to self-report at the college is October 31. Candidates will also need to pay Rs 500 to secure a seat. The candidates can refer to the official website-- dost.cgg.gov.in for further details on TSCHE counselling 2022.

TS DOST 2022 Counselling seat allotment result: How to check 

  • Visit the official website- dost.cgg.gov.in
  • Click on TS DOST 2022 seat allotment result link
  • Use log-in credentials- application number, password
  • TS DOST 2022 seat allotment result will appear on the screen
  • Download DOST 2022 seat allotment list and take a printout for further reference.

Read: UPSSSC PET 2022 result to be declared soon at upsssc.gov.in, know how to check scores

TS DOST 2022 registration was earlier closed on October 28. TSCHE announces DOST special drive admission process for students who have missed the DOST registration.  "The students who have already confirmed in the college by submitting CCOTP can also participate in this Special Drive Phase for sliding from one course to another course in the same college," TSDOST notification mentioned.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Arthritis: Know about its types and lifestyle changes that can help reduce joint pain and stiffness
Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora, Ananya Pandey attend Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's Diwali bash
Filmfare Awards South 2022: Allu Arjun's Pushpa, Suriya's Soorarai Pottru win in major categories
Weight loss, better kidney health: Health benefits of including bananas in your diet
This luxury smartphone costs more than Rs 34 lakh in India, features rare Himalayan alligator skin
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Switzerland claims record for world’s longest passenger train
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.