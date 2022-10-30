TS DOST Counselling 2022 seat allotment result OUT at dost.cgg.gov.in: Important details here

TS DOST 2022 seat allotment result | Photo: PTI

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has declared the DOST (Degree Online Services, Telangana) seat allotment result at the official website-- dost.cgg.gov.in. As many as 11,602 candidates have been allotted seats in the special drive phase, as per TSCHE.

The last date for candidates to self-report at the college is October 31. Candidates will also need to pay Rs 500 to secure a seat. The candidates can refer to the official website-- dost.cgg.gov.in for further details on TSCHE counselling 2022.

TS DOST 2022 Counselling seat allotment result: How to check

Visit the official website- dost.cgg.gov.in

Click on TS DOST 2022 seat allotment result link

Use log-in credentials- application number, password

TS DOST 2022 seat allotment result will appear on the screen

Download DOST 2022 seat allotment list and take a printout for further reference.

TS DOST 2022 registration was earlier closed on October 28. TSCHE announces DOST special drive admission process for students who have missed the DOST registration. "The students who have already confirmed in the college by submitting CCOTP can also participate in this Special Drive Phase for sliding from one course to another course in the same college," TSDOST notification mentioned.