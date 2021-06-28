Manabadi Inter Result 2021: TS Inter 2nd Year Result 2021 to be declared shortly - check direct link here

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is likely to declare the TS Inter Result 2021 for Class 12 students today (June 28), according to the reports. The candidates can check the result through the official website of the board, tsbie.cgg.gov.in. According to the reports, the results will be announced at 11 am today.

TS Inter 2nd Year Result 2021: how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in or bie.telanagan.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page the link for the TS Inter Results 2021 would be activated once released

Step 3: Click on the link to open a new window

Step 4: Enter your TS Inter Hall Ticket number to view your result

Step 5: Download your result and take a printout for future reference.

As per the reports State Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy has reached the venue and will shortly announce the results. Soon the results will be announced officially for all 4.8 lakh students, according to the local media reports.

The Telangana government on June 9 announced the cancellation of the Intermediate second year (Class 12) annual exams in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said that this decision was taken keeping in mind the surge in Covid-19 and the concern of the students and their parents.