Education

EDUCATION

TS TET Exam 2025 BIG UPDATE: Admit card to be released soon at tgtet.aptonline.in; Know how to download hall ticket

The Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) Hall Ticket 2025 will be released in January 2026 on tgtet.aptonline.in. Candidates must download the admit card to enter the exam hall. It includes details like exam date, centre, roll number, candidate name and reporting time.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Dec 05, 2025, 09:41 AM IST

TS TET Exam 2025 BIG UPDATE: Admit card to be released soon at tgtet.aptonline.in; Know how to download hall ticket
The Department of School Education, Government of Telangana, is preparing to publish the TS TET Hall Ticket 2025 on its official portal, tgtet.aptonline.in. Candidates appearing for the upcoming Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test must download and carry the admit card to the examination centre. The hall ticket is expected to be issued in January 2026, ahead of the scheduled exam.

TS TET Hall Ticket 2025: Key Information

The TS TET Admit Card serves as an essential entry document for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test. Once released, applicants will be able to download the PDF version from the official website. The hall ticket will include vital details such as the candidate’s name, exam centre address, roll number, reporting time, exam session, and important instructions for the day of the test. Without the admit card, candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

TS TET 2025 Overview

Feature Details
Conducting Body Department of School Education, Telangana
Release Date for Hall Ticket January 2026 (Expected)
Official Portal tgtet.aptonline.in
Mode of Download Online (PDF Format)
Exam Month January 2026
Login Details Required Registration Number & Date of Birth
Purpose Required for entry to the exam centre

A direct link to download the TS TET Admit Card 2025 will be activated on the official website once it becomes available.

Information Printed on the TS TET Admit Card 2025

Candidates should review all the information displayed on the hall ticket before appearing for the test. If any errors are found, applicants must contact the examination authorities promptly for correction. The admit card typically includes:

  • Candidate’s full name
  • Roll number
  • Registration number
  • Photograph and signature
  • Exam date and time
  • Address of the exam venue
  • Reporting time
  • Category and gender

Instructions for the examination day

The TS TET Hall Ticket 2025 is a mandatory document, and candidates are advised to download it as soon as it is released. Keeping an extra printed copy and verifying all the details can help avoid last-minute issues on the exam day.

