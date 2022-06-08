TS TET 2022 admit card out: All you need to know

Telangana TET admit card 2022 released

TS TET hall ticket 2022: The admit card for Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test, TET- 2022 has been declared by the Department of School Education, Government of Telangana State. The Telangana TET admit card 2022 was released on June 06, 2022.

Candidates who registered to appear for the recruitment exam can download their TET 2022 admit card from-- tstet.cgg.gov.in. The Telangana Teacher's Eligibility Test 2022 exam will be conducted on June 12 across 33 districts of the state.

Telangana admit card 2022: How to download

Visit the official website tstet.cgg.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “TS TET Hall Ticket 2022”

Read the instructions and tick the instruction box

Enter the login credentials such as the Candidate’s ID, and Date of Birth, and click on the ‘GO’ option

Your TS TET Hall Ticket 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download the TS TET Hall Ticket and take a printout of it for future reference.



All the candidates are advised to download and take a printout of the Telangana TET 2022. It is mandatory for candidates to carry the TS TET admit card 2022 hard copy to the examination hall. Without the hall ticket, no candidates will be permitted to attend the exam.

Telangana TET 2022: Exam details

Telangana TET exam 2022 will be conducted on June 12, 2022. The application process for the test started on March 26. The last day of application submission was April 12. The TET 2022 will be held in two shifts. Paper 1 will be conducted from 9:30 am to 12 pm on June 12, 2022, and Paper 2 will be held from 2:30 pm to 5 pm on June 12, 2022.

