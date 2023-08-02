TS TET 2023 registration begins today at tstet.cgg.gov.in, check steps to apply, other details

The TET paper 1 and paper 2 exams will be held on September 15 and its results will then be released on September 27. Candidates who are eligible and interested will be able to apply at the official website - www.tstet.cgg.gov.in.

The TS TET (Teacher Eligibility Test) 2023 notification was released yesterday and the registration process for the same is all set to begin today, August 2, 2023. The last date to register is set for August 16.

While both DED and BED candidates can apply for paper-1, only BED candidates will be able to apply for paper-2.

Paper 1 will be held from 9:30 am to 12 pm and Paper 2 will be from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. The exam fee is Rs 400.

Candidates will have 45 days of preparation time for TS TET 2023.

TS TET 2023: Steps to register

Step 1: Visit the official website www.tstet.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the TS TET 2023 registration link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your credentials and sign up

Step 4: Fill in the form with the required details

Step 5: Pay the application fees

Step 6: Submit the form

Step 7: Save and download the form for future use.

In 2022, TET was conducted by the education department on June 12. Candidates were allowed to apply for TET from March 26, 2022, to April 12, 2022. The TET exam was conducted on June 12.

For the unversed, earlier TS TET certification had a validity of seven years but now it is valid for a lifetime.