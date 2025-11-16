TS SSC Time Table 2026: BSE Telangana class 10th exam 2026 datesheet to be released soon at bse.telangana.gov.in

The Board of School Education, Telangana, is likely to release the schedule for class 10th (SSC) exam. Once released, students can access their TS SSC date sheet through the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in, in PDF.

As per various media reports, BSE Telangana is expected to conduct TS SSC Exams 2026 from March to April, in a single shift from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm for the majority of subjects

TS SSC Time Table 2026: Steps to Download

Visit the official website: bse.telangana.gov.in.

Click on TS SSC date sheet link available.

A PDF will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for exam use.

Details Mentioned on TS SSC Time Table 2026