EDUCATION
TS SSC Time Table 2026: BSE Telangana class 10th exam 2026 datesheet to be released soon at bse.telangana.gov.in
The Board of School Education, Telangana, is likely to release the schedule for class 10th (SSC) exam. Once released, students can access their TS SSC date sheet through the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in, in PDF.
As per various media reports, BSE Telangana is expected to conduct TS SSC Exams 2026 from March to April, in a single shift from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm for the majority of subjects