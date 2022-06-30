Search icon
TS SSC Result 2022 today at 11:30 am: Website, how to check here

TS SSC Result 2022 will be declared today at 11:30 am as per official notification.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 30, 2022, 06:22 AM IST

TS SSC Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

TS SSC Result 2022 will be declared today at 11:30 am as per official notification. Candidates can check their Telangana Board Class 10 result 2022 from the official website--bse.telangana.gov.in. Candidates can also check their TS SSC Result 2022 on unofficial third-party websites such as Manabadi at manabadi.co.in. Above 5 lakh students appeared for the TS SSC Exams 2022. 

TS SSC Result 2022: Websites to check 

  • bse.telangana.gov.in
  • bseresults.telangana.gov.in
  • manabadi.co.in.

TS SSC Result 2022: How to check 

  • Visit the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link “TS SSC results 2022”
  • Enter the hall ticket number and captcha code
  • Click on the 'find result' tab
  • The TS 10th class result 2022 will appear on the screens
  • Download and take a print out for future reference.

BSE Telangana conducted the TS 10th Exams 2022 from May 23 to June 1, 2022. The board conducted offline exams for Class 10 students after a gap of 2 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In order to pass the TS SSC Results 2022, students must secure 35 percent marks overall and in each subject.

