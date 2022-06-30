TS SSC Result 2022 today at 11:30 am: Website, how to check here

TS SSC Result 2022 will be declared today at 11:30 am as per official notification. Candidates can check their Telangana Board Class 10 result 2022 from the official website--bse.telangana.gov.in. Candidates can also check their TS SSC Result 2022 on unofficial third-party websites such as Manabadi at manabadi.co.in. Above 5 lakh students appeared for the TS SSC Exams 2022.
TS SSC Result 2022: Websites to check
TS SSC Result 2022: How to check
BSE Telangana conducted the TS 10th Exams 2022 from May 23 to June 1, 2022. The board conducted offline exams for Class 10 students after a gap of 2 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In order to pass the TS SSC Results 2022, students must secure 35 percent marks overall and in each subject.
