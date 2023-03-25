Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

TS SSC Hall Ticket 2023: Direct link, how to download, and other important details here

Telangana SSC Hall ticket 2023 has been released at the official website-- bse.telangana.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 25, 2023, 06:59 AM IST

TS SSC Hall Ticket 2023: Direct link, how to download, and other important details here
TS SSC Admit Card 2023 | Photo: PTI

Telangana Class 10 admit card 2023 has been released by the Directorate of Government Examination at the official website-- bse.telangana.gov.in. The TS SSC hall ticket carries all the important details regarding the Telangana SSC exam 2023. 

Candidates who have applied to appear for the Telangana Class 10 board exam 2023 can download their admit card from the website using their roll number and other asked credentials. BSE Telangana has issued the admit card for regular, private, OSSC, and vocational exams.

As per the TS SSC exam timetable, the exams will be conducted between April 3 to April 13 in a single shift. Candidates must note that carrying the TS SSC Hall ticket 2023 to the exam hall is mandatory. 

Read: BSEB Matric Class 10 Result 2023 date: Bihar board class 10 result to be declared soon, when and how to check

TS SSC Hall Ticket 2023: How to download

  • Go to the official website--bse.telangana.gov.in
  • On the appeared homepage, click on the link that reads, "SSC Public Examinations April 2023 - Hall Tickets"
  • A new login page would open
  • Enter the asked credentials and access the hall tickets
  • Check and download the same
  • Take a print out for future references.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul to Shaheen Afridi, breathtaking wedding photos of top cricketers
Discover surprising health benefits of Flax seeds: From heart health to cancer prevention and more
From Mayanti Langer to Karishma Kotak- A look at beautiful female anchors who have graced the IPL
Bigg Boss: Meet Priyanka Choudhary, Jaipur girl who worked in adult web series, her real name is...
XXX actress Aabha Paul raises the temperature in her sexy videos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
TS SSC Hall Ticket 2023: Direct link, how to download, and other important details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.