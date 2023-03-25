TS SSC Hall Ticket 2023: Direct link, how to download, and other important details here

TS SSC Admit Card 2023 | Photo: PTI

Telangana Class 10 admit card 2023 has been released by the Directorate of Government Examination at the official website-- bse.telangana.gov.in. The TS SSC hall ticket carries all the important details regarding the Telangana SSC exam 2023.

Candidates who have applied to appear for the Telangana Class 10 board exam 2023 can download their admit card from the website using their roll number and other asked credentials. BSE Telangana has issued the admit card for regular, private, OSSC, and vocational exams.

As per the TS SSC exam timetable, the exams will be conducted between April 3 to April 13 in a single shift. Candidates must note that carrying the TS SSC Hall ticket 2023 to the exam hall is mandatory.

TS SSC Hall Ticket 2023: How to download