TS SSC Exam 2022: Telangana Board releases class 10th exam dates - Check full schedule here

Telangana Board of Secondary Education has released the exam dates of TS SSC 2022. As per the schedule, Telangana Class 10 Board exam will be held from May 11 to May 20, 2022. Students can go through the detailed information on the official website – bse.telangana.gov.in.

Telangana Board Exams will be held from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm. Exams that are not being held at this time, will be conducted from 9:30 am to 11:30 am.

TS SSC Exam 2022 Schedule:

First Language Paper (Group A, Composite Course), First Language Paper-II: May 11, 2022

Second Language: May 12, 2022

Third Language (English): May 13, 2022

Mathematics: May 14, 2022

General Science Paper (Physical Science & Biological Science): May 16, 2022

Social Studies: May 17, 2022

OSSC Main Language Paper-I: May 18, 2022

OSSC Main Language Paper-II: May 19, 2022

SSC Vocational Course (theory): May 20, 2022

The objective paper (part-B) in all the subjects have to be answered in the last half an hour only.

The official notice reads, “The performance of the candidate who answer wrong combination of question papers will be cancelled. Hence the candidates are instructed to demand and answer right combination question papers only.”