TS SSC Exam 2022: Class 10th hall tickets released, know how to download

Picture: File Photo

Telangana's Directorate of Government Examinations has issued TS SSC Hall Tickets 2022. The TS Class 10 admit cards can be acquired from the BSE Telangana official website at bse.telangana.gov.in. The Class 10th exam will be held in May 2022. Regular, private, OSSC, and vocational students have received their hall tickets. Candidates who will take the Class 10 board assessment in the state can verify and get their hall ticket by following the simple instructions provided below.

How to Get TS SSC Hall Tickets 2022

- Go to the BSE Telangana official website at bse.telangana.gov.in.

- On the home page, click the TS SSC Hall Tickets 2022 option.

- A page will appear, prompting candidates to input their login information.

- After clicking on ‘submit’, admit card will appear on the screen.

- Examine and download the admit card.

- Print a copy of the document for future reference.

The TS SSC Exams 2022 will be held from May 23 to June 1, 2022, and the exam timings will be from 9.30 a.m. to 12.45 p.m. The exam will start with a first language paper and finish with an SSC Vocational course. Candidates can find out more information about the BSE Telangana on their official website.

