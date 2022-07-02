Search icon
TS POLYCET 2022 Answer Key released: Last date to raise objection today

TS POLYCET Result 2022 answer key was released on the official website--polycetss.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 02, 2022, 11:52 AM IST

TS POLYCET 2022 | Photo: PTI

Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test TS POLYCET Result 2022 answer key was released on the official website--polycetss.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the TS POLYCET can check and download the Answer key PDF from the official website.

The board has released the TS Polycet Answer key for all the sets, A, B, C and D. The official notification released on the official website states: "All the students, who appeared for POLYCET-2022 examination on 30-06-2022, are informed to go through the respective key ( QP Code-A/B/C/D) of POLYCET-2022 and send the objections/corrections, if any, to this office through email “jtsecy-sbtet@telangana.gov.in“ on or before 02-07- 2022 by 01.00 PM."

TS Polycet Answer key: How to check

  • Go to the official website-- polycetss.nic.in.
  • On the appeared homepage, click on the TS Polycet Answer key link 2022
  • TS Polycet Answer key PDF 2022 will appear on the screen
  • Check the answer key
  • Take a print out, if required

The POLYCET is held for admissions into diploma courses (Engineering & Non-Engineering) offered by State Board of Technical Education & Training, Hyderabad and diploma courses in Agriculture, Veterinary and Horticulture.

