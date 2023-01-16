TS POLYCET 2023 registration begins today at sbtet.telangana.gov.in: How to apply, eligibility, application fee

TS POLYCET 2023 registration | Photo: PTI

The State Board of Technical Education and Training has released the TS POLYCET 2023 Notification on the official website--sbtet.telangana.gov.in. The official website for the TS POLYCET 2023 is available-- polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in. The TS POLYCET 2023 registration process starts today (January 16).

TS POLYCET 2023 application process will start on January 16 and the last date to apply without a late fee is January 24. Candidates will be able to register for the Telangana POLYCET 2023 with a late fee of Rs 100 till January 25.

The TS POLYCET 2023 Exam is scheduled to be held on May 17 and the results for the same will be declared 10 days after the exam is conducted. Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 500 and SC/ST candidates shall pay Rs 250 for the application form.

Candidates applying for the exam must have passed class 10 or SSC or its equivalent examination recognised by the Board of Secondary Education, TS, Hyderabad. Candidates note that the State Board of Technical Education will also release the hall tickets for the exam a few days prior to the exam.

TS POLYCET 2023: How to register