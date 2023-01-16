Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

TS POLYCET 2023 registration begins today at sbtet.telangana.gov.in: How to apply, eligibility, application fee

TS POLYCET 2023 has begun today (January 16) at the official website-- sbtet.telangana.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 03:52 PM IST

TS POLYCET 2023 registration begins today at sbtet.telangana.gov.in: How to apply, eligibility, application fee
TS POLYCET 2023 registration | Photo: PTI

The State Board of Technical Education and Training has released the TS POLYCET 2023 Notification on the official website--sbtet.telangana.gov.in. The official website for the TS POLYCET 2023 is available-- polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in. The TS POLYCET 2023 registration process starts today (January 16). 

TS POLYCET 2023 application process will start on January 16 and the last date to apply without a late fee is January 24. Candidates will be able to register for the Telangana POLYCET 2023 with a late fee of Rs 100 till January 25.  

The TS POLYCET 2023 Exam is scheduled to be held on May 17 and the results for the same will be declared 10 days after the exam is conducted. Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 500 and SC/ST candidates shall pay Rs 250 for the application form. 

Candidates applying for the exam must have passed class 10 or SSC or its equivalent examination recognised by the Board of Secondary Education, TS, Hyderabad. Candidates note that the State Board of Technical Education will also release the hall tickets for the exam a few days prior to the exam. 

Read: ISRO Recruitment 2023: One day left to apply for 526 posts at isro.gov.in, vacancy details here

TS POLYCET 2023: How to register

  • Visit the official website of TS POLYCET - polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in
  • Then click on the registration option and fill out the form
  • Pay your fees, download the form and print your application form. 
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics| Mallika Sherawat burns the internet with her sizzling hot bikini photos
5 winter adventure sports you must try in Manali
Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: Photos of actor that prove he is doting father, devoted family man
Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan-John Abraham's clash, Deepika Padukone's aerial stunt; best moments from trailer
XXX star Aabha Paul looks sizzling hot, drops sexy photos and videos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 576 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 16
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.