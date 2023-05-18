TS POLYCET 2023 Answer Key released: See how to check here

TS POLYCET 2023 answer key released | Photo: PTI

TS POLYCET 2023 answer key has been released today (May 18) Candidates who appear for the TS POLYCET exam 2023 can check the answer key from the official website-- polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in.

Candidates are advised to download the answer key pdf and raise objections, if any, on or before May 19.

"All the students, who appeared for the POLYCET-2023 examination on 17-05-2023, are informed to go through the respective key (QP Code-A/B/C/D) of POLYCET-2023 and send the objections/corrections, if any, to this office through email "jtsecy-sbtet@telangana.gov.in" or before 19-05-2023 by 2 pm." reads the statement from the official notice.

Read: RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12 Result 2023 OUT: Subject-wise pass percentage, direct link, how to check here

TS POLYCET 2023 Answer Key: How to download