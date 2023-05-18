Search icon
TS POLYCET 2023 Answer Key released: See how to check here

TS POLYCET 2023 answer key has been released at polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 18, 2023, 10:38 PM IST

TS POLYCET 2023 answer key has been released today (May 18) Candidates who appear for the TS POLYCET exam 2023 can check the answer key from the official website-- polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in. 

Candidates are advised to download the answer key pdf and raise objections, if any, on or before May 19. 

"All the students, who appeared for the POLYCET-2023 examination on 17-05-2023, are informed to go through the respective key (QP Code-A/B/C/D) of POLYCET-2023 and send the objections/corrections, if any, to this office through email "jtsecy-sbtet@telangana.gov.in" or before 19-05-2023 by 2 pm." reads the statement from the official notice. 

TS POLYCET 2023 Answer Key: How to download

  • Visit the official website-- polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in
  • Click on the "POLYCET 2023 Revised Answer Key"
  • The notification pdf will automatically get downloaded on the laptop/mobile
  • Check the answer key and raise if any objections. 

