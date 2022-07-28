TS POLYCET Counselling 2022 result OUT at tspolycet.nic.in: How to check here

Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test, TS POLYCET Counselling 2022 result for the first round of admissions released at tspolycet.nic.in. TS POLYCET Counselling 2022 provisional allotment for round 1 can be checked with the help of valid login credentials.
Candidates must note that the payment of fees and self-reporting from the website must be done and completed by July 31, 2022. After this, the window would close.
TS POLYCET Counselling 222: How to check
Candidates must note that two more rounds are likely to be conducted for TS POLYCET Counselling 2022. The final round of registrations will be held from August 1 to 3.
