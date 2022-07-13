TS POLYCET 2022 Result declared at polycetts.nic.in, check direct link

File Photo

Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2022 Results have been declared today - July 13, 2022. The results are available at the official website - www.polycetts.nic.in. The TS POLYCET 2022 Examination was conducted on June 30, 2022.

The State Board of Technical Education, SBTET has already released the answer key on the official website. The Rank Cards are also now available at www.polycet.ts.nic.in. Students are also advised to visit TS SBTET for the latest updates and notifications.

READ | AP EAMCET 2022 Agriculture, Pharmacy Answer Key released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, check direct link

TS POLYCET 2022 Result: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website www.polycetts.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'POLYCET 2022 Result Link' on the homepage or check your results through the direct link given below.

Step 3: A new window will now open.

Step 4: Enter the POLYCET TS Hall Ticket Number and click on Submit

Step 5: Your results will now be displayed on the screen.

TS POLYCET 2022 Result Direct Link

READ | CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Results 2022 SOON: Know steps to rectify error in marksheet

It is important to note that the students who passed the exam will now have to appear for counselling. The schedule for the counselling will be released online on the official website soon.

TS POLYCET is held for admission to several Diploma Courses offered by Polytechnics in Telangana. These include aided, unaided, private engineering colleges in the state. Diploma courses offered in Agriculture, Agriculture Engineering, Seed Technology, and Organic Agriculture courses offered by PJTSAU, PVNRTVU, and SKLTSHU are also included.