Telangana TS Police Constable 2022 admit card released at tslprb.in, get direct link here

TS Police Constable 2022: Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website tslprb.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 11:51 AM IST

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released TS Police Constable Hall Ticket 2022 today, on August 18, 2022. The TSLPRB hall ticket are for for the Constable preliminary exam 2022. Candidates can download the admit card through the official website tslprb.in.

The TS Police Constable preliminary written test is scheduled to be conducted on August 28 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM. A total of 1601 Test Centers have been allocated in and around Hyderabad and other Towns throughout the Telangana State. Nearly 6.6 lakh candidates to appear TS Police Constable exam. 

Due to Logistics and other Administrative issues that are being countenanced by our Associates, conduct of Preliminary Written Test for the Posts of SCT PCs (Civil) and / or equivalent Posts, Transport Constables and Prohibition &and Excise Constables is rescheduled with a delay of 7 days and it will now be held on August 28, 2022.

TS Police Constable 2022 admit card: Steps to download 

  • Visit official website tslprb.in
  • Click on the ‘Download Hall Tickets’ tab 
  • Sign in using your Mobile Number and Password
  • The TS Police Constable hall ticket will appear on the screen
  • Download and take a printout.

TS Police Constable 2022 admit card direct link

