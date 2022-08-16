Headlines

Education

TS PGECET 2022 answer key: Objections window to close tomorrow, check details

TS PGECET 2022 window to raise objections will be closed tomorrow.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 05:29 PM IST

The Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2022 window to raise objections will be closed tomorrow, August 17. Candidates who want to raise objections against the TS PGECET 2022 answer key can do so till 5 pm at pgecet.tsche.ac.in. The TS PGECET 2022 answer key was released on August 14. 

“The Question paper along with the response will be placed in the website www.pgecet.tsche.ac.in. The candidate can download his/her question paper along with the responses. The objections, if any, on the preliminary key can be sent to convener.pgecet@tsche.ac.in on or before 17-08-2022, 05.00 PM”, reads the official notification.

TS PGECET 2022 Answer Key: How to raise objections

  • Visit the official website-- pgecet.tsche.ac.in
  • On the homepage click on the Key Objections Format
  • Set of instructions will come up. 

