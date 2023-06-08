TS PGECET Results 2023 TODAY 3pm: Know how to download rank cards at pgecet.tsche.ac.in, manabadi.co.in

File photo

Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test, TS PGECET 2023 Results is all set to be released today, June 8, 2023. Once released, Students will be able to download the results on the official website, pgecet.tsche.ac.in and manabadi.co.in.

According to the latest update on Manabadi, the PGECET Results will be declared at 3 PM. Scorecards or rankcards will be available once the result link is activated on the website.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, JNTU Hyderabad will release the result of TS PGECET 2023. The exam was held from May 29, 2023 to June 1, 2023 in two sessions - morning 10 am to 12 pm and afternoon 2 pm to 4 pm.

TS PGECET Results 2023: Steps to download

Visit the official website - pgecet.tsche.ac.in

Click on the PGECET 2023 Rank Card link

Enter your hall ticket number, phone number and other details

Rank card will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and keep a copy

Telangana Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test is a state level common entrance test conducted by the JNTU Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education. The exam is for those students who wish seek admission into Regular PG Courses in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Pharmacy (ME / M.Tech./ M.Pharmacy / M.Arch ), Graduate level Pharm-D (Post Baccalaureate)