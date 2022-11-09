TS PGECET 2022 Counselling special round begins at pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in: All important details here

TS PGECET 2022 | Photo: PTI

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has started the counselling registration process for TS PGECET 2022 special round today (November 9). Candidates who are willing to apply for TS PGECET Counselling 2022 can apply online from the official site-- pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in.

Candidates who failed to register in TS PGECET 2022 counselling phases 1 and 2 will need to register and submit scanned copies of the required documents. This will enable them to exercise web options and participate in the special round of counselling.

Candidates must note that the last date to register for TS PGECET 2022 counselling special round is November 11. The window to exercise web options will be open from November 11 to November 12.

The list of provisionally selected candidates will be prepared college-wise and placed on the website on November 15 and reporting will be done from November 15 to November 19. TS PGEC / TS PGECET 2022 special round counselling is for admission into ME/ MTech / MArch / MPharmacy / PharmD (PB) courses offered by various universities in the state of Telangana.