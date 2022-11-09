Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

TS PGECET 2022 Counselling special round begins at pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in: All important details here

TS PGECET Counselling special round has been started at the official website-- pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 03:41 PM IST

TS PGECET 2022 Counselling special round begins at pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in: All important details here
TS PGECET 2022 | Photo: PTI

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has started the counselling registration process for TS PGECET 2022 special round today (November 9). Candidates who are willing to apply for TS PGECET Counselling 2022 can apply online from the official site-- pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in.

Candidates who failed to register in TS PGECET 2022 counselling phases 1 and 2 will need to register and submit scanned copies of the required documents. This will enable them to exercise web options and participate in the special round of counselling.

Candidates must note that the last date to register for TS PGECET 2022 counselling special round is November 11. The window to exercise web options will be open from November 11 to November 12. 

Read: NEET PG Mop Up Round Counselling 2022 registration ends tomorrow at mcc.nic.in, check steps to apply

The list of provisionally selected candidates will be prepared college-wise and placed on the website on November 15 and reporting will be done from November 15 to November 19. TS PGEC / TS PGECET 2022 special round counselling is for admission into ME/ MTech / MArch / MPharmacy / PharmD (PB) courses offered by various universities in the state of Telangana.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Mohammed Shami to Arshdeep Singh: Team India's best combination of 5 bowlers for T20 World Cup 2022
From tech giants to big fashion brands: Top Indian-origin CEOs making name in biz world
Viral Photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh pose for paps in stylish outfits
ICC T20 World Cup: Know the players who orchestrated Namibia’s win over SL
In pics: Meet Badshah's rumoured girlfriend, Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 508 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 9
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.