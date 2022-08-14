TS PGECET Answer key 2022 released at pgecet.tsche.ac.in: Here's how to check

TS PGECET 2022| Photo: PTI

Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test, TS PGECET Answer Key 2022 has been released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE at the official website-- pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

TS PGECET response sheet has also been released and activated the link to raise objections. This provisional key is for the exam held from August 2 to 5. Candidates are informed that in case they don't deem any answers appropriate, they can raise objections on the TS PGECET answer key online. The last date to submit objections, if any is August 17 till 5 pm.

TS PGECET Answer Key 2022: How to check

Candidates must visit the official website-- pgecet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Answer Key', 'Response Sheets,' and/or 'Objection link'

A new page would open where you have to enter your login credentials, as asked

Your TS PGECET Answer Key, Response Sheets 2022 will be displayed on your screen

Download and print a copy of them for future references.

