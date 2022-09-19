TS PGECET 2022 Counselling begins at pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in: How to apply

TS PGECET 2022 | Photo: PTI

Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test, TS PGECET 2022 Counselling has been started at the official website-- pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in. Candidates who have qualified for the TS PGECET 2022 exam can now register for the counselling process. As per the official schedule, the TS PGECET Counselling process has commenced from today, September 19 onwards.

Candidates would first be required to register themselves on the official portal for TS PGECET Admissions 2022 and pay the registration fee. After which they would be required to upload their documents and other certificates. The last date to register and upload the required certificates is October 2.

TS PGECET 2022 Counselling: How to apply

Visit the official website for TS PGECET Admissions – pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link provided to “Apply Online”

Login using your TS PGECET Hall ticket number or GATE, GPAT registration number

Enter your ranks of either TS PGECET, GATE or GPAT exam

Check all details, pay the registration fee and submit the form

Download and take a printout for future references.

