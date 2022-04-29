Search icon
TS Manabadi Inter Hall Tickets 2022: Telangana Board Inter 1st, 2nd-year admit card to be released soon

TS Inter 2022 Hall Tickets for 1st 2nd Year intermediate exams are expected to be released soon on tsbie.cgg.gov.in and manabadi.com.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 29, 2022, 09:42 AM IST

File photo

TS Manabadi Inter 2022: The admit card for TS Inter 1st, 2nd-year likely to be released soon by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE). Once released, candidates can download the admit card through the official website of the board i.e. tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

The TS Inter 1st and 2nd-year exams begin are scheduled to begin on May 6 and May 7 and end on May 23 and May 24 respectively.

TS Inter 2022 hall tickets can also be downloaded through these websites- tsbie.cgg.gov.in and on manabadi.com (once released).

Telangana Board Manabadi Inter 2022 admit card: Steps to download

  • Go to the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in
  • On the homepage, scroll down and click on TSBIE IPE 2022 section
  • The link for the Inter hall tickets would be activated
  • Click on the link
  • Enter your previous hall ticket number (SSC or TS Inter 1st year – as applicable) and date of birth and enter
  • Admit card will appear on the screen for download
  • Download and take a print out

