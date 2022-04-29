TS Manabadi Inter Hall Tickets 2022: Telangana Board Inter 1st, 2nd-year admit card to be released soon

File photo

TS Manabadi Inter 2022: The admit card for TS Inter 1st, 2nd-year likely to be released soon by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE). Once released, candidates can download the admit card through the official website of the board i.e. tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

The TS Inter 1st and 2nd-year exams begin are scheduled to begin on May 6 and May 7 and end on May 23 and May 24 respectively.

TS Inter 2022 hall tickets can also be downloaded through these websites- tsbie.cgg.gov.in and on manabadi.com (once released).

Telangana Board Manabadi Inter 2022 admit card: Steps to download