TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Supplementary Results 2022 expected to release soon at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, TSBIE is expected to announce the TS Inter Supply Results 2022 date soon. According to local media reports, the TSBIE Inter Supplementary Results are likely to release by the end of this month. Once released, students will be able to check their scores on the official website - www.tsbie.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.

If reports are to be believed, candidates can expect TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Supplementary Results to be announced by August 31, 2022. An official confirmation from TSBIE is still awaited about the release date of TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Supplementary Results.

TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Supplementary Results 2022 Date and Time

TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Supplementary Results 2022 Date - August 31, 2022 (tentative)

TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Supplementary Results 2022 Time - To be announced later

Official website - www.tsbie.cgg.gov.in, manabadi

TS Inter Supply Results 2022 once declared will be available on Manabadi also. Along with the TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Supplementary Results 2022, the TS Inter Supply Marks Memo will also be released.

Students would need their TS Inter Supplementary Hall Tickets to check their Manabadi Inter 1st, and 2nd year Supply results online.