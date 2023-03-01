TS LAWCET, TS PGLCET 2023 registration process begins tomorrow: Registration fees, How to apply

TS LAWCET, TS PGLCET registration process begins tomorrow | Photo: PTI

Osmania University, Hyderabad will commence the registration process for TS LAWCET-2023 and TS PGLCET-2023 on Thursday (March 2). Candidates can apply for the TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET 2023 from the official website-- lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

Candidates willing to apply for the exams must note the TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET 2023 registration process will end on April 6. The TS LAWCET(3-YDC & 5-YDC) and TS PGLCET(LLM) examinations are scheduled to be held on Thursday, May 25.

TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023: Registration fee

Candidates will have to pay application fees of Rs 900 for OC & BCs and Rs 600 for SC/ST and PH

For TS PGLCET (LLM), the registration fee is Rs 1100 for OC&BCs and Rs 900 for SC/ST and PH.

TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023: How to register