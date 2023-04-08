Search icon
TS LAWCET, TS PGLAWCET Registration process extended: Know revised dates, official website, how to apply

TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET registration deadline has been extended.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 08, 2023, 10:19 PM IST

TS LAWCET, TS PGLAWCET Registration process extended: Know revised dates, official website, how to apply
TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET registration | Photo: PTI

The last date to apply for the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test-2023 and Telangana PG Law Common Entrance Test till April 20, 2023. Candidates can still apply for the TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET 2023 from the official website -- lawcet.tsche.ac.in. “Last date for Registration & Submission of Online Application Form without late fee is Extended up to 20-04-2023,” reads the statement on the website. 

TS LAWCET, TS PGLCET 2023: Exam Date

TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET-2023 examinations are scheduled to be held on May 25, 2023. The admit cards for the examination will be published on May 19. Osmania University will release the preliminary answer key on May 29. 

TS LAWCET 3-year course will be conducted in two sessions based on the same syllabus, and the same pattern for candidates having the same eligibility criteria. 

TS LAWCET, TS PGLCET 2023: How to apply

  • Visit the official website of TSCHE LAWCET — lawcet.tsche.ac.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Fill Application Form.”
  • Register yourself on the portal. Login again using the system-generated id password.
  • Fill up the application form. Upload the necessary documents.
  • Pay the application fee. Download the submitted form and take a printout of it for future reference.

