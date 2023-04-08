TS LAWCET, TS PGLAWCET Registration process extended: Know revised dates, official website, how to apply

TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET registration | Photo: PTI

The last date to apply for the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test-2023 and Telangana PG Law Common Entrance Test till April 20, 2023. Candidates can still apply for the TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET 2023 from the official website -- lawcet.tsche.ac.in. “Last date for Registration & Submission of Online Application Form without late fee is Extended up to 20-04-2023,” reads the statement on the website.

TS LAWCET, TS PGLCET 2023: Exam Date

TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET-2023 examinations are scheduled to be held on May 25, 2023. The admit cards for the examination will be published on May 19. Osmania University will release the preliminary answer key on May 29.

TS LAWCET 3-year course will be conducted in two sessions based on the same syllabus, and the same pattern for candidates having the same eligibility criteria.

TS LAWCET, TS PGLCET 2023: How to apply