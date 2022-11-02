Search icon
TS LAWCET Counselling 2022 registration begins: Important dates, how to apply, application fees here

TS LAWCET Counselling 2022 registration process has been started at lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 04:42 PM IST

TS LAWCET 2022 | Photo: PTI

Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) Counselling 2022 registration process has been started for admission into 3/5 year LLB Courses at the official website-- lawcet.tsche.ac.in. The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has begun the counselling for both TS LAWCET and PGLCET admissions. 

The TS LAWCET counselling registration and uploading of scanned copies of documents will be done between November 2 to 12. The choice filling and web option window will open from November 18 to 20. 

TS LAWCET Counselling 2022: How to apply

  • Go to the official website-lawcet.tsche.ac.in
  • On the appeared homepage, click on the apply online link
  • A new login page would appear on the screen
  • Login using admit card number and rank number
  • Submit details and access the counselling portal
  • Apply and pay the application fee
  • Submit the registration form and save the page for future references.

Candidates applying for counselling will need to submit the following documents: Class 10th, and 12th mark sheet, TS LAWCET 2022 result, TS LAWCET 2022 rank card, Migration certificates, Caste certificates, and EWS certificates as asked. 

TS LAWCET Counselling 2022: Application fee

Candidates applying for TS LAWCET, and PGLCET counselling will be required to registration fee. For TS LAWCET 2022, candidates will be required to pay Rs 800 and 500 (SC/ST & PH) and for PGLCET Counselling, the registration fee is Rs 1000 and Rs 800 for SC/ST & PH candidates.

