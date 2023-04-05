TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 Registration ends tomorrow: How to apply, official website, application fees here

TS LAWCET, PGLCET registration ends | Photo: PTI

The registration process for TS LAWCET 2023 and TS PGLCET 2023 will be ended on April 6 by Osmania University. Candidates who are interested and eligible to apply for the job can submit their online applications at the official website -- lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

The TS LAWCET (3-YDC & 5-YDC) and TS PGLCET (LLM) examinations are scheduled to be held on May 25 at Osmania University. The LAWCET and PGLCET 2023 admit cards will be released on May 16. The Preliminary answer keys will be released on May 29.

TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023: How to register

Visit the official website-- lawcet.tsche.ac.in

Pay the application fee

Fill out the application form

Check payment status

Download and take the print for future reference.

TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023: Application fees

For TS LAWCET 2023, the registration fee is 600 rupees for SC/ST and PH and 900 rupees for OC and BCs. The TS PGLCET (LLM) registration fee is Rs 1100 for OC&BCs and Rs 900 for SC/ST & PH.