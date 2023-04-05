Search icon
TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 Registration ends tomorrow: How to apply, official website, application fees here

TS LAWCET and PGLCET 2023 registration process will end tomorrow.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 09:20 PM IST

TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 Registration ends tomorrow: How to apply, official website, application fees here
TS LAWCET, PGLCET registration ends | Photo: PTI

The registration process for TS LAWCET 2023 and TS PGLCET 2023 will be ended on April 6 by Osmania University. Candidates who are interested and eligible to apply for the job can submit their online applications at the official website -- lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

The TS LAWCET (3-YDC & 5-YDC) and TS PGLCET (LLM) examinations are scheduled to be held on May 25 at Osmania University. The LAWCET and PGLCET 2023 admit cards will be released on May 16. The Preliminary answer keys will be released on May 29.

TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023: How to register

  • Visit the official website-- lawcet.tsche.ac.in
  • Pay the application fee
  • Fill out the application form
  • Check payment status
  • Download and take the print for future reference.

TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023: Application fees 

For TS LAWCET 2023, the registration fee is 600 rupees for SC/ST and PH and 900 rupees for OC and BCs. The TS PGLCET (LLM) registration fee is Rs 1100 for OC&BCs and Rs 900 for SC/ST & PH.

