TS LAWCET answer key 2022 RELEASED at lawcet.tsche.ac.in: Check important details here

TS LAWCET and PGLCET 2022 answer key has been released at the official website-- lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 04:55 PM IST

TS LAWCET answer key 2022 OUT | Photo: PTI

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has released the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test, TS LAWCET and Telangana State PG Law Common Entrance Test, PGLCET answer key 2022 on the official website-- lawcet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates can now download the preliminary answer key, response sheet, and master question papers from the official website.

The Telangana LAWCET exam was conducted on July 21 in two shifts for 3 year LLB program and the 5-year program exams were conducted on July 22 in one shift.  The window to raise objections is open and the last date to raise objections against the TS LAWCET and PGLCET 2022 exam from the official website till July 28.

TS LAWCET answer key: How to download

  • Visit the official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in
  • On the homepage, click on the ‘Master Question Papers’ link
  • Select relevant shift/ course
  • The TS LAWCET answer key will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take print out for future reference.

TS LAWCET answer key 2022 RELEASED at lawcet.tsche.ac.in: Check important details here
