Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

TS LAWCET Result 2022 to be out tomorrow at lawcet.tsche.ac.in: Details here

TS LAWCET Result 2022 will be declared tomorrow at the official website-- lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 07:55 PM IST

TS LAWCET Result 2022 to be out tomorrow at lawcet.tsche.ac.in: Details here
TS LAWCET Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Telangana State Law and PG Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) results will be declared tomorrow, August 17 at the official website-- lawcet.tsche.ac.in. Osmania University will declare the TS LAWCET result 2022 at 4 pm on behalf Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). 

Candidates who took the entrance examination of TS LAWCET for admission to regular undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in law courses for the academic year 2022-23 will be able to access their TS LAWCET 2022 results.

TS LAWCET Result 2022: How to check 

  • Visit the official website of TS LAWCET result 2022 -- lawcet.tsche.ac.in
  • Click on the designated TS LAWCET result 2022 link
  • Enter hall ticket numbers and dates of birth
  • Submit and access the TS LAWCET 2022 result.

TS LAWCET 2022 was held on July 21-22 as a computer-based test. The test consisted of three sections -- General Knowledge and Mental Ability; Current Affairs; and Aptitude for the Study of Law. 

Read: CUET UG 2022: Fourth phase to start tomorrow for 3.6 lakh candidates, exam for 11,000 additional candidates postponed

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Who is Leo Kalyan? The artist who sang at Sonam Kapoor's baby shower
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Jammu and Kashmir: Grenade attacks in Srinagar, Budgam leave policeman, civilian injured
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.