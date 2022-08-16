TS LAWCET Result 2022 to be out tomorrow at lawcet.tsche.ac.in: Details here

TS LAWCET Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Telangana State Law and PG Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) results will be declared tomorrow, August 17 at the official website-- lawcet.tsche.ac.in. Osmania University will declare the TS LAWCET result 2022 at 4 pm on behalf Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

Candidates who took the entrance examination of TS LAWCET for admission to regular undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in law courses for the academic year 2022-23 will be able to access their TS LAWCET 2022 results.

TS LAWCET Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official website of TS LAWCET result 2022 -- lawcet.tsche.ac.in

Click on the designated TS LAWCET result 2022 link

Enter hall ticket numbers and dates of birth

Submit and access the TS LAWCET 2022 result.

TS LAWCET 2022 was held on July 21-22 as a computer-based test. The test consisted of three sections -- General Knowledge and Mental Ability; Current Affairs; and Aptitude for the Study of Law.

