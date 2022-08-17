Manabadi TS LAWCET 2022 Result DECLARED at lawcet.tsche.ac.in: See how, where to check

TS LAWCET 2022 | Photo: PTI

Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test, TS LAWCET 2022 result has been declared at the official website-- lawcet.tsche.ac.in for three and five-year integrated LLB courses. Along with TS LAWCET, TS PGLCET for postgraduate LLM courses has also been released. The TS LAWCET examination 2022 was conducted on July 21 and July 22 for PGLECET.

TS LAWCET Result 2022: How to check

Go to the official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in

Enter your TS LAWCET/ TS PGLECET admit card number and submit

Your result would be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

TS LAWCET/ TS PGLCET examination is conducted to give admission in UG and PG law courses in the state of Telangana. The examination is conducted by Osmania University for Telangana State Council for Higher Education or TSCHE. The examination was conducted in July and now the result has been declared.

