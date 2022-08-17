Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

Manabadi TS LAWCET 2022 Result DECLARED at lawcet.tsche.ac.in: See how, where to check

TS LAWCET 2022 result has been declared at lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 05:23 PM IST

Manabadi TS LAWCET 2022 Result DECLARED at lawcet.tsche.ac.in: See how, where to check
TS LAWCET 2022 | Photo: PTI

Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test, TS LAWCET 2022 result has been declared at the official website-- lawcet.tsche.ac.in for three and five-year integrated LLB courses. Along with TS LAWCET, TS PGLCET for postgraduate LLM courses has also been released. The TS LAWCET examination 2022 was conducted on July 21 and July 22 for PGLECET.

TS LAWCET Result 2022: How to check

  • Go to the official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in
  • Enter your TS LAWCET/ TS PGLECET admit card number and submit
  • Your result would be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take a printout for future reference. 

TS LAWCET/ TS PGLCET examination is conducted to give admission in UG and PG law courses in the state of Telangana. The examination is conducted by Osmania University for Telangana State Council for Higher Education or TSCHE. The examination was conducted in July and now the result has been declared.

Read: DHSE Kerala Plus One 2022 Result DECLARED at keralaresults.nic.in, direct links, steps to check scores

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Who is Leo Kalyan? The artist who sang at Sonam Kapoor's baby shower
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC recruitment scam: ED interrogates former WB Education Minister Partha Chatterjee in jail
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.